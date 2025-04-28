OTC trading in US stocks enables investors to sell blocked assets

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Over-the-counter (OTC) trading in US stocks organized by the Moscow Exchange creates conditions for investors desirous to get rid of blocked foreign assets, the press service of the Bank of Russia told TASS.

"This decision creates extra conditions for investors that want to be relieved from blocked foreign assets. Deals will be made in the over-the-counter market with a central counterparty. It should be noted that an opportunity of an OTC sale of such assets was present also before but only without the participation of the central counterparty," the press service said.

Any investor may act as a seller, according to the Central Bank. A buyer can only be a qualified investor, capable of independently evaluating risks of buying "frozen" assets.

The Moscow Exchange launched on Monday its OTC service of trading in blocked US stocks, the press service of the platform told TASS earlier today.