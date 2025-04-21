Afghanistan to showcase goods at expo as part of KazanForum

KAZAN, April 21. /TASS/. Goods from Afghanistan will be showcased at the 16th International Economic Forum ‘Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum’ that will take place in Kazan in May, the Russian Economic Development Ministry’s department director Pavel Kalmychek said.

"The government of Tatarstan agreed to provide a platform for an exposition of goods from Afghanistan, there will be an exposition. I am confident that it will generate a certain interest, especially in the light of the recent decisions on lifting the ban on the Taliban," he told a press conference in TASS.

Earlier, Russia’s Supreme Court satisfied the Prosecutor General's appeal to suspend the ban on the Taliban movement in the country effective immediately.

Moreover, a large-scale Russian-Afghan business forum will be held on the sidelines of KazanForum, Zamir Kabulov, the foreign minister’s advisor and special presidential envoy for Afghanistan, said earlier, adding that Russia’s delegation would be led by Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, while Afghanistan would be represented at a high government and business level.

The 16th International Economic Forum ‘Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum’ will take place on May 13-18 in Kazan. The main theme for this year has been defined as ‘Digitalization: New Reality and Additional Opportunities for Expanding Cooperation’. TASS is the general information partner.