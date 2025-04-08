Attempts to restrict Russian diamonds lead to market imbalance — Alrosa CEO

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Attempts to restrict deliveries of Russian diamonds lead to a market imbalance, CEO of the Russian diamond miner Alrosa Pavel Marinychev said on the air with Yakutia-24 television.

"Alrosa - this is more than 25% of supplies of the global diamond market and attempts to limit such supplies certainly gets the whole global market unbalanced. This is also one of factors by which we see these crisis phenomena on the global market now," the chief executive said. The market imbalance is always bad for all the players.

Belgium, which was an important diamond center before, is not an important player anymore now, Marinychev stressed. "The EU countries are exactly the most active in attempts to limit our products. Who suffers from that. Not only Alrosa, certainly, but also the people dealing with that in Antwerp," he noted. "Definitely, we are redirecting our flows to where it is possible, where we are awaited. We manages to do that," he added.