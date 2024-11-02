Pumping into European UGS facilities hits 2012 lows in October

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Gas pumping into European underground gas storage (UGS) facilities hit the lowest level since 2012 in October 2024, while withdrawal turned out almost 2.5 times higher than last year, according to data provided by Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE). Total accumulated gas reserves in the EU had exceeded 95.1% by the end of last month. Meanwhile LNG supplies from terminals to Europe’s gas transport system went up in the reporting period month-on-month.

Withdrawal from European UGS facilities amounted to 2.13 bln cubic meters in October, an almost 2.5-fold increase year-on-year. Gas pumping into UGS facilities totaled 3.13 bln cubic meters, which is 38% lower than in the previous year and the lowest level since 2012.

Gas reserves in Europe’s UGS facilities were up at 95.15% as of October 31, which is 2.52 percentage points higher than the average level in the past five years. As of the end of last month, 105.6 bln cubic meters of gas were stored in them.

LNG supplies from terminals to Europe’s gas transport system increased slightly in October as they equaled 8.77 bln cubic meters, up by 11% compared with September, and down by 14% compared with last October. This is the lowest level for this month since 2021.

Total LNG supplies from terminals to Europe’s gas transport system have reached around 91.3 bln cubic meters since the beginning of 2024, which is 16% lower than in the same period last year.

The share of LNG has been the largest among sources of gas supply to Europe in 2024, standing at 32.81%, according to figures provided by the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Gas (ENTSOG) as of October 29. Second come supplies from North Sea, mainly Norway’s gas (27.67%), followed by withdrawal of gas from underground gas storage (UGS) facilities (10.99%).

This is slightly above deliveries from the East, which include Russian gas, gas supplies from Ukraine, as well as withdrawal by European companies of their gas from Ukraine’s UGS facilities (10.96%). The share of gas deliveries from North Africa totals 9.76%, while that of supplies from the UK equals 4.09%.