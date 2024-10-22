Yamalo-Nenets Region to have tourist cluster, deluxe embankment

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Upgrade of the Molodezhnoye Lake embankment in Novy Urengoy and works to make a tourist cluster will begin in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region under the plan to develop backbone settlements. The local authorities are implementing master plans, the region's Department of Economics said in response to a request from TASS.

"All master plans have the aspect of comfortable and modern housing. In addition, jubilee projects will be built in Novy Urengoy in the near future. They will cover several spheres at a time - education, healthcare, culture, sports, and the consumer market sector. We will improve the public spaces - Mezhdunarodnaya Street, the embankment of Lake Molodezhnoye and other facilities," the authority said.

A multi-tiered embankment is ready near Lake Molodezhnoye, and works continue at an amphitheater and a stage. Nearby will be beach volleyball courts, recreation areas by the water and convenient roads to the lake. As the lake's bottom was cleaned, the average depth increased to 2.2 m.

The embankment will be ready by the city's 50th anniversary due in 2025.

The master plan's all projects are being implemented in 2024, or will be implemented in the near future, the department added.

The Salekhard-Labytnangi agglomeration will have a new tourist cluster and transport logistics infrastructures, the authority added. Transport facilities and industrial infrastructure facilities, as well as upgraded public spaces and recreation areas, will appear in Noyabrsk.

Development of backbone cities in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region

Yamal's list of backbone settlements includes the Salekhard-Labytnangi agglomeration, and the cities Novy Urengoy and Noyabrsk. They are logistics and investment hubs for the development and implementation of investment projects, the authorities said. Comprehensive plans for their long-term socio-economic development will be designed for the period up to 2035. Master planning is based on strategic plans and public opinion. They include specific projects for the reconstruction and creation of new facilities to ensure accessibility and the urban environment's easy use and harmony.

The work to analyze Novy Urengoy's socio-economic development has been carried out jointly with the Higher School of Economics. Special attention is paid to the city's population and spatial location. Novy Urengoy's master plan is aimed at shaping the image of Russia's gas capital - a city in which people will want to stay and work, the authorities said.

"One of the biggest directions, two master plans highlight, is a program to maintain hydrocarbon production in the Nadym-Pur-Taz region, including work with residual and hard-to-recover oil and natural gas reserves in areas of Novy Urengoy and Noyabrsk," the Department of Economics said.