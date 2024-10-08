Bank of Russia increases dollar rate to 96.11 rubles for October 9

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia set the official dollar rate at 96.1079 rubles for October 9, up 0.04 rubles against the previous indicator.

The official euro rate grew by 0.38 rubles to 105.6891 rubles. The official yuan rate is fixed at 13.581 rubles, three kopecks up against the prior figure.

The Central Bank said on June 13 that it would fix official dollar and euro rates against the ruble on the basis of reports of banks on results of transactions in the over-the-counter currency market.