Bank of Russia sells yuan worth over $81 mln with settlements on August 30

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia sold yuan on the domestic market with settlements on August 30, 2024, in the amount of 7.3 bln rubles ($81.5 mln), according to data released on the regulator’s website.

Forex sale on the domestic market with settlements on August 29 also amounted to 7.3 bln rubles.

The Bank of Russia carries out purchase and sale operations on the domestic market in the currency section of the Moscow Exchange in the yuan-ruble instrument. They are conducted from August 7 to September 5, 2024.

The daily volume of transactions in 2024 will be determined based on the volumes of purchases or sales of foreign currency announced by the Russian Ministry of Finance on the third working day of each month within the framework of regular transactions in accordance with the budget rule, adjusted for the balanced value of a number of transactions.