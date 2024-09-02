RTS Index down below 900 points during early trading on Monday first since April 2022

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Russia’s MOEX and RTS indices have slipped into negative territory. The RTS Index has fallen below 900 points for the first time since April 19, 2022. The yuan exchange rate is up against the ruble, according to Moscow Exchange data.

As Monday trading opened on Moscow Exchange the MOEX Index fell by 1.05% to 2,622.55 points, the RTS Index lost 1.05% to 906.01 points, while the yuan exchange rate against the ruble lost 2.45 kopecks compared with previous closing to 12.024 rubles.

As of 10:12 a.m. Moscow time (07:12 a.m. GMT), the RTS Index was down by 1.8% at 899.08 points.

As of 10:27 a.m. Moscow time (07:27 a.m. GMT), the MOEX Index was down by 1.45% at 2,611.76 points, the RTS was down by 1.45% at 902.28 points, while the yuan exchange rate was up by 1.45 kopecks at 12.063 rubles.

On June 13, the Moscow Exchange suspended trading in the dollar and euro after the US Treasury imposed sanctions against it and the National Clearing Center, part of the Moscow Exchange group. The regulator uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading to determine the dollar and euro exchange rates to the ruble.