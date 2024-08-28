Russia’s retail turnover rises by 6.1% in July, by 8.4% over seven months

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Retail turnover in Russia in July 2024 increased by 6.1% compared to the same period last year and amounted to 4.72 trillion rubles ($51.57 bln), while in January - July retail sales increased by 8.4% to 30.562 trillion rubles ($333.94 bln), according to the Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

"Retail turnover in July 2024 amounted to 4.72 trillion rubles, or 106.1% (in comparable prices) compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, in January-July 2024 the figure reached 30.562 trillion rubles, or 108.4%," the report said.

In July, retail turnover was 96.2% formed by trading organizations and individual entrepreneurs operating outside the market, the share of retail markets and fairs was 3.8% (in July 2023 - 95.8% and 4.2%, respectively).

In the structure of retail turnover, the share of food products, including beverages, and tobacco products was 47.2%, non-food products - 52.8% (in July last year - 47.1% and 52.9%, respectively).