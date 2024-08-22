Russian stock indices on the rise after opening of trading on Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Russian stock indices are growing, while the yuan exchange rate has started to decline, according to Moscow Exchange data.

By 12:10 Moscow time, the MOEX index rose to 2,773.82 points (+0.21%), the RTS index was at 953.05 points (+0.21%).

Meanwhile, the yuan-to-ruble exchange rate fell to 11.9385 rubles (-17.35 kopecks).

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index rose by 0.23% to 2,774.49 points, while the RTS index also rose by 0.23% to 953.28 points.

The yuan-to-ruble exchange rate at the opening of trading rose by 2.2 kopecks compared to the closing level of the previous trades and amounted to 12.112 rubles.

The Moscow Exchange suspended trading in dollars and euros on June 13 due to US sanctions imposed against it and the National Clearing Center. To determine the dollar and euro to ruble exchange rates, the Bank of Russia uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading.