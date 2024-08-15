Russian stocks down as Thursday trading opens

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went down while the yuan exchange rate continued growing against the ruble as Thursday trading opened on Moscow Exchange, according to trading data.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT), the MOEX Index was down by 0.2% at 2,865.45 points, the dollar-denominated RTS Index was down by 0.2% at 1,002.91 points, while the yuan exchange rate was up by 2 kopecks compared with previous closing at 11.96 rubles.

As of 10:32 a.m. Moscow time (07:32 a.m. GMT), the MOEX was down by 0.15% at 2,866.81 points, the RTS was down by 0.15% at 1,003.39 points, while the yuan exchange rate was up by 0.75 kopecks at 11,9475 rubles.

On June 13, the Moscow Exchange suspended trading in the dollar and euro after the US Treasury imposed sanctions against it and the National Clearing Center, part of the Moscow Exchange group. The regulator uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading to determine the dollar and euro exchange rates to the ruble.