Russian stocks down as Monday trading opens

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went down while the yuan exchange rate narrowed losses against the ruble as Monday trading opened on Moscow Exchange, according to trading data.

As of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT), the MOEX was down by 1.4% at 2,951.18 points, the RTS was down by 1.4% at 1,086.52 points, while the yuan exchange rate was down by 0.35 kopecks at 11.846 rubles.

On June 13, the Moscow Exchange suspended trading in the dollar and euro after the US Treasury imposed sanctions against it and the National Clearing Center, part of the Moscow Exchange group. The regulator uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading to determine the dollar and euro exchange rates to the ruble.