New longwall put into operation in Kuzbass — coal miner

KEMEROVO, July 11. /TASS/. The Raspadskaya Coal Company commissioned a new longwall with commercial reserves of 842,000 metric tons of coal.

Another longwall with reserves amounting to more than 1.5 mln metric tons is planned to be put on stream next spring, the coal miner informed.

"Preparations started in fall 2022. Almost five kilometers of mine workings were passed for the new longwall. All the development and transfer efforts were made exactly in time, so first metric tons of coal have already been mined in the longwall these days," the company said.

The gas control station was mounted there. A special program tracing positions of miners in the mine is used to provide for aerological safety. The process of air supply to the mine working is fully controlled by the air and gas monitoring system comprising methane, carbon monoxide, oxygen and air velocity sensors.

Raspadskaya is the coking coal producer. The production complex comprises seven mines, two open pits and three washing plants in the Kemerovo Region and one mine in Tuva. The product portfolio of the company comprises all coking coal grades.