Russia’s annual inflation grows to 8.59% in June from 8.3% in May — Rosstat

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia in June 2024 accelerated to 8.59% against 8.3% in May. On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose by 0.64%, according to the data from the Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

According to the statistics, in June food prices increased by 0.63% compared to the previous month, in annual terms - by 9.81%. Prices of non-food products increased by 0.29% in comparison with the previous month and by 7.01% in comparison with June 2023. The cost of services increased by 1.06% until May 2024 and by 8.79% in annual terms.

According to the Ministry of Economic Development, inflation in Russia as of July 8 amounted to 9.25% in annual terms. In June, price growth slowed to 0.64% month-on-month. In the week from July 2 to July 8, 2024, price growth in the consumer market slowed to 0.27%.

The Ministry noted that the inflation in the food sector amounted to 0.63% on a monthly basis. The rate of increase in the prices of fruits and vegetables was 2.02%, while the rate of increase in the prices of other food products slowed down to 0.43%.

In the segment of non-food products, growth rates slowed down to 0.29% against the backdrop of cheaper TV and radio products and communications. In the services sector, price growth also slowed to 1.06%.