Indian companies participating in construction of Rooppur NPP in Bangladesh — Rosatom

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Indian companies participate in the construction of the Rooppur nuclear power plant (NPP) that is being built by Rosatom in Bangladesh, according to files released by the press service of Russia's state-run corporation.

In particular, Paharpur Cooling Towers company is constructing all four cooling towers and two pumping stations of power units, according to a note prepared for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Russia.

The first Bangladeshi nuclear power plant, the Russian-designed Rooppur, is being built 160 km west of the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka. It will be equipped with two power units with VVER-1200 reactors with a total capacity of 2,400 MW. The Russian design for the site was earlier successfully implemented at the Novovoronezh NPP. This generation III+ plant is a leap in technology, which fully meets international safety requirements.

Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev said after a working meeting with Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina in April that Bangladesh was interested in building two more power units at the Rooppur nuclear power plant site. The possibility of building a multi-purpose high-powered research reactor in Bangladesh that will advance the field of science and nuclear medicine, is also under consideration, he added.