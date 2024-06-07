Russia offers full-cycle technological partnership to other countries — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Russia is ready to develop cooperation with other countries based on a new model of full-scale and full-cycle technological partnership, including localization of production facilities and personnel training, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We are ready to offer other countries full-scale technological and industrial partnerships, including the provision of the full life cycle of goods and services with training of national personnel, localization of production facilities, engineering support, technical service, insurance," the Russian president said.

Putin pointed out that "such an approach to cooperation on an equal footing, transfer of technologies and competencies, rather than their monopolization, allow for the establishment of stronger ties between states, increase the stability of positions" of Russian companies.

"This is exactly how one of our leading companies, Rosatom, operates," the Russian president gave an example.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is being held on June 5-8. This year’s theme is "The Formation of New Areas of Growth as the Cornerstone of a Multipolar World." The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the information partner of the event.