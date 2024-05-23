Serial production of restyled Aurus to start in late 2025 — ministry

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Serial production of the restyled version of Aurus will start at the end of 2025, the press service of the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry told reporters.

"Serial production of restyled Aurus will start at the end of next year," the ministry said when asked a respective question.

The restyled version of the Aurus presidential limousine was first presented at the ceremony of inauguration of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Aurus is the first Russian luxury car brand, which started to be built in 2013 under a contract with the Industry and Trade Ministry. The project stipulates the development of the lineup both to replace current cars used by government officials and to go on sale for general public.