Russia and friendly countries produce almost 90% of components for Aurus cars — NAMI

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Almost 90% of components for Aurus cars are now produced in Russia and in friendly countries, Alexander Lebedev, deputy director of the Unified Modular Platform (UMP) project at the Federal State Unitary Enterprise NAMI, told TASS.

According to him, recently the production of some Aurus components has been transferred from unfriendly to friendly states.

"We developed this car in close cooperation with European, Korean and other foreign partners, but due to certain events we had to abandon this cooperation. It was a rather difficult period. But today the production of these cars and their component base is located in Russia and friendly countries - about 90%," Lebedev said.