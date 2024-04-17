Inflation in Russia down to 0.12% over week — statistics

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia slowed down from 0.16% a week earlier to 0.12% from April 9 to 15, 2024, the Russian federal statistical service (Rosstat) said.

Consumer prices in the country ticked up by 0.29% from early April and by 2.25% year to date.

Inflation stood at 7.83% in annual terms as at April 15, 2024.

In the food segment, prices gained 0.5% for margarine, 0.4% for mutton, butter, sterilized milk, rye bread and granulated sugar, 0.3% for beef and millet, and 0.2% for cooked sausages, sunflower oil, pasteurized milk, sour cream, cookies, rye bread and rice. Prices also ticked up for beet (6.9%), carrots (1.8%), potatoes (1%), and apples and bananas (0.5%).

Prices at the same time declined by 2.4% for cucumbers, 0.8% for onions, 0.6% for tomatoes and vermicelli, and 0.2% for chicken meat.

In the essential goods segment, prices edged up by 0.3% for laundry soap. Prices lost 0.4% for toothpaste and 0.3% for toothbrushes.

Among the other nonfoods, the rise in prices was 0.6% for edged boards and 0.2% for chipboards and oriented stranded boards. Prices lost 0.6% for vacuum cleaners and 0.4% for TV sets.

Gasoline and diesel fuel prices hiked by 0.3% and 0.2% respectively.