Avtostat revises new car sales forecast to 1.5 mln in Russia this year

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Avtostat has revised upward its forecast for the new car market in Russia in 2024, according to the presentation of executive director of the agency Sergey Udalov.

Avtostat forecast sales at the level of 1.5 mln this year in the base case, which is 42% above the 2023 result. The agency expected earlier that the national new cars market will grow by 18% to 1.25 mln in the base case.

According to the best case, the Russian car market may soar by 65% to 1.75 mln cars. In the worst case, sales may gain 18% and reach 1.25 mln new vehicles.