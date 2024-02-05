Russia's services PMI falls to 55.8 points in January from 56.2 points in December

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Russia’s Services PMI Business Activity Index fell to 55.8 points in January from 56.2 points in December, S&P Global analytical agency reported.

"Strengthening demand conditions were not confined to the domestic market, as new export orders rose for the ninth month running. Although new business from abroad increased at a solid pace, the rate of growth eased notably from December and was the slowest since last August amid challenging economic conditions in some key export markets," the report said.

The PMI value above 50 points is indicative of the business activity growth and the value below that level flags its slowdown.