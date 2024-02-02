Russia’s export duty on wheat to be $41.82 per ton from February 7

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. The duty on wheat exports from Russia will stand at 3,804.6 rubles ($41.82) per metric ton from February 7, 2024, according to the Ministry of Agriculture.

The duty on the export of barley will be 827 rubles ($9.1) per metric ton. The duty for corn will amount to 1,339.8 rubles ($14.73) per metric ton, the Ministry said.

The export duty rate for wheat and meslin (a mixture of wheat and rye) is calculated based on an indicative price of $251.1 per metric ton, for barley - at a price of $190.9 per metric ton, and for corn - $199.1 per metric ton.

The floating duty on Russian grain exports is effective from June 2, 2021. The Ministry of Agriculture determines the amount of the duty for a period of one week. The calculated fees are published weekly on the ministry's website. Duties were calculated in dollars before July 1, 2022 and then were converted to rubles.