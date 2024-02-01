Russia and Turkmenistan discuss grain supplies via Caspian Sea to Iran, Afghanistan

ASHGABAT, February 1. /TASS/. Representatives of the Russian Railways Logistics company made a business visit to the international seaport of Turkmenbashi on the Turkmen coast of the Caspian Sea, the press service of the Turkmendenizderyayollary agency reported.

During the visit, a business meeting was held between representatives of the Russian Railways Logistics and representatives of the Turkmenbashi International Seaport, Demiryollary JSC and PJSC Transport and Logistics Center of Turkmenistan.

"The guests noted that it is possible to carry out regular transportation of grain crops between the ports of Makhachkala, Astrakhan-Turkmenbashi International Sea Port in the direction of Afghanistan and Iran, as well as the opportunity to carry out regular container transportation between the ports of Turkmenbashi-Astrakhan," the agency said.

The representatives of the Russian company also noted that they are interested in delivering goods to the port of Turkmenbashi by sea from March 2024, if this is considered favorable based on the results of the analysis.

The Turkmenbashi international seaport was commissioned in 2018. Its transshipment capacity is 17 million tons of dry cargo and 10 million tons of liquid cargo per year.

Turkmendenizderyayollary is the central executive body, which implements the state policy in the field of water transport and is authorized by the state management in the field of commercial shipping.