Global gold demand down 5% in 2023 — WGC

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. The global gold demand edged down by 5% year on year to 4,449 metric tons, the World Gold Council (WGC) says in its report.

In the fourth quarter of the last year, the gold demand plunged by 12% annually to 1,150 metric tons.

According to the WGC report, global gold production had an uptick by 1% to 3,644 metric tons.

The demand of central banks continued growing steadily, WGC said. Central banks of the world purchased 1,037 metric tons of gold, down 4% in annual terms. Annual jewelry items consumption remained stable in 2023 at the level of 2,093 metric tons, despite high gold prices.