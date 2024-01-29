Brent crude oil price up above $84 per barrel on London’s ICE first since November 30

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for April delivery has risen above $84 per barrel on London's ICE for the first time since November 30, 2023, according to trading data.

As of 2:02 a.m. Moscow time, the Brent price was up by 1.46% at $84.8 per barrel.

As of 8:35 a.m. Moscow time, the price of Brent oil was down by 0.82% trading at $83.82 per barrel, whereas the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for March delivery was down by 0.27% at $78.29 per barrel.