KazTransOil to keep cost of transit of Russian oil to China until 2034

ASTANA, January 26. /TASS/. KazTransOil will keep the cost of transit of Russian oil to China until 2034, the press service of Kazakhstan’s national operator on the KazTransOil main oil pipeline said in a statement

"In accordance with the order of the Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, from January 1, 2024 through December 31, 2033, the cost of transporting 10 million tons of Russian oil per year through the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the People's Republic of China along the route 'Border of the Russian Federation - border of the Republic of Kazakhstan (Priirtyshsk) - Atasu (Republic of Kazakhstan) - Alashankou (People's Republic of China)' will amount to $15 per 1 ton, excluding VAT, including: on the section 'border of the Russian Federation - border of the Republic of Kazakhstan (Priirtyshsk) - Atasu (Republic of Kazakhstan),' including the transshipment of oil to the Atasu HOPS - $4.23 per 1 ton, excluding VAT; on the section 'Atasu (Republic of Kazakhstan) - Alashankou (People's Republic of China)' - $10.77 per 1 ton excluding VAT," the statement reads.

The approved cost will remain at the level of the cost established in 2018 by the order of the Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan for 2019-2023, the company noted.

KazTransOil JSC has extended the contract with Rosneft Oil Company PJSC for provision of services on transportation of Russian oil through the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the People's Republic of China until December 31, 2033, the press service said.

KazTransOil has been transiting Russian oil through the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the People's Republic of China since 2014. In 2014-2023, the company provided the supply of 91 mln tons of Russian oil through the territory of Kazakhstan to China.