Global demand for solid fuel will support Russia’s coal exports at 220 mln tons — Novak

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Growing global demand for solid fuel will support coal exports from Russia at the level of 220 mln tons per year, according to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

"In the coming years, coal exports will be maintained at 220 mln tons due to increasing global demand for solid fuels," he wrote in his article for the Energy Policy magazine.

At the same time, China, India, and Turkey will remain the key importers of Russian coal.

Expanding the carrying capacity of the Eastern Range to 173 mln tons will increase exports through the ports of the Far East. After optimizing the second stage of modernization and implementing the third stage of the Eastern Polygon development project, its carrying capacity is expected to reach 210 mln tons in 2031, Novak noted.