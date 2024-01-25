Russia increases gasoline output by 2.8%, diesel - by 3.4% in 2023

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. In 2023, Russia increased oil refining by 1.1% to 274.9 mln tons, gasoline production - by 2.8% to 43.8 mln tons, diesel production - by 3.4% to 88 mln tons, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak wrote in his article for the Energy Policy magazine.

"Refining indicators are rising. Primary oil refining increased by 1.1% (274.9 mln tons). Gasoline production increased by almost 2.8% compared to 2022 to 43.8 mln tons, diesel fuel - by 3.4% to 88 mln tons," he wrote.

According to him, the Russian government devotes special attention to control over pricing in the fuel sector. "Currently, the situation is stable and under constant control. Meetings are held routinely with oil companies and representatives of relevant authorities in order to promptly respond to any difficulties, if necessary," Novak noted.

He noted that last year, as global oil prices rose, the price of fuel fluctuated on the commodity exchange and in the small wholesale segment. As a result, the government implemented both operational and systemic measures.

"A temporary ban was set up on exports of gasoline and diesel fuel from Russia, protective export duties on oil products were introduced, and standards for exchange sales of motor fuel were increased. This allowed us to maintain price stability and the availability of motor fuel for citizens," Novak stated.