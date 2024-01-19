Inflation to return to targets by 2025 — Russian Economy Ministry

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Economic Development expects the inflation level to return to target figures by 2025, Deputy Minister Dmitry Volvach said in an interview with RTVI.

"It seems to me we have completed the precise and unique effort for inflation processes - that is, we reined in the very double-digit inflation figures on the peak of sanction pressure and brought inflation to the level of 7.4%," the official said.

"I believe inflation will return to our targets by 2025, according to assessments of the Central Bank and the Russian Government," Volvach added.