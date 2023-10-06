Russia to raise wheat export duty to $51.8 per ton from October 11

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Russia’s duty on exports of wheat and meslin (a mixture of wheat and rye) will be raised to 5,224 rubles ($51.8) per ton from October 11 to 17, 2023, from the current rate of 4,564.6 rubles per ton, according to the Agriculture Ministry.

The duty on barley export will total 1,166.1 rubles ($11.6) per ton, down from the current rate of 1,251.1 rubles per ton, while the corn duty will be raised to 3,120.8 rubles ($30.9) per ton from 2,853.8 rubles per ton, the ministry said.

The export duty rate for wheat is calculated based on an indicative price of $248.8 per ton, for barley - at a price of $178.4 per ton, and for corn - at $206.8 per ton.

The floating duty on Russian grain exports is effective from June 2, 2021. The Ministry of Agriculture determines the amount of the duty for a period of one week. The calculated fees are published weekly on the ministry's website. Duties were calculated in dollars before July 1, 2022 and then were converted to rubles.