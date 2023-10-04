Russia's GDP for 2Q 2023 totals 39 trillion rubles ($395 bln) — statistic service

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Russia's GDP for the second quarter of 2023 amounted to 39 trillion 392.4 billion rubles ($395 bln) in current prices, accoridng to the first estimate of the country’s GDP by the Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat).

Earlier, the statistical service confirmed the preliminary estimate of Russian GDP growth in the second quarter of 2023 at 4.9% in annual terms. Compared to the first quarter of 2023, GDP grew by 8.6%.

The growth in the physical volume of GDP was due to an increase in domestic final demand by 10.1% compared to the second quarter of 2022, with a decrease in net exports, Rosstat reported.