Russia to continue providing financial support to Afghanistan — envoy

KAZAN, September 29. /TASS/. The Russian side intends to continue providing financial support to Afghanistan, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan, Director of the Foreign Ministry’s Second Asian Department Zamir Kabulov told reporters following the fifth meeting of the Moscow format of consultations on Afghanistan.

"We will provide financial support [to Afghanistan]. Though it's not for me to decide. Such decisions are taken by the president and the government of the Russian Federation," he said.

Russia also helps through contributions to the UN’s World Food Program, Kabulov added. "We do it (provide financial support to Afghanistan - TASS) both through the UN, and directly, and independently. And most recently the Afghan diaspora in Russia gathered and organized the delivery of aid, so this help is absolutely different," he said.