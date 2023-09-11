Number of Russian legal entities, persons under Western sanctions hits 14,000

VLADIVOSTOK, September 11. /TASS/. Around 14,000 persons and legal entities are currently under sanctions imposed by some Western countries, which affects the activities of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) as well, President of the Union Alexander Shokhin said.

"Some 14,000 legal entities and persons are already under the sanctions pressure. Obviously, it cannot but affect the activities of the RSPP in particular," he said.

The 8th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is being held in Vladivostok on September 10-13, 2023. The slogan for this year’s forum is: On the Path to Partnership, Peace and Prosperity. The Roscongress Foundation is the event organizer. TASS is the EEF’s general information partner.