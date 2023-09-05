Brent oil price up above $90 per barrel on London’s ICE first since November 18, 2022

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for November delivery rose above $90 per barrel on London's ICE on Tuesday for the first time since November 18, 2022, according to trading data.

As of 4:06 p.m. Moscow time the Brent price was up by 1.3% at $90.16 per barrel.

As of 4:17 p.m. the price of Brent oil was up by 1.55% trading at $90.38. Meanwhile, the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for October delivery was up by 1.52% at $87.24 per barrel.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that Moscow had extended a reduction in oil supplies by 300,000 barrels per day until the end of this year. The volumes of Russia’s voluntary reduction in oil output will be reviewed on a monthly basis, he added. Moreover, Saudi Arabia has decided to extend its voluntary oil production cut by 1 mln barrels per day until the end of this year, the Saudi Press Agency reported citing an official source in the kingdom's Ministry of Energy.