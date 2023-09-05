Turkey to set up gas export projects financing center — Erdogan

ISTANBUL, September 5. /TASS/. Turkey plans to create a center for financing of projects related to natural gas exports, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters.

"We have plans to create, taking our [international financial center in Istanbul] as an example, the financing center of projects related to natural gas supplies, [like] the ones existing in London and Hamburg. We will discuss this plan with Russia," Erdogan said, cited by the TRT television channel.

This center can be located in one of financial center buildings in Istanbul, the President added.