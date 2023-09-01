Russian tourist flow abroad rises by over third in summer of 2023

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. The Russian tourist flow overseas climbed by 37% in the summer of 2023 compared to the same period last year, reaching 4.8 mln trips, according to the Russian Association of Tour Operators (ATOR).

"During the three summer months, Russians made approximately 4.8 mln trips to the major foreign tourist destinations. This is 37% higher than in the summer of 2022, but the main growth was achieved by broadening the number of countries available for vacation, rather than by Turkey, where tour operators are noting a weak season," the report said.

According to the association, 94-98% of sales in mass trip operators include ten countries: Turkey, Russia, UAE, Egypt, Abkhazia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Cuba, Maldives, and Seychelles.

According to the five main tour operators in Turkey, the typical price of a summer tour to Turkey reaches 80,000-140,000 rubles ($833.66 - 1,459) per person, with a tour duration of 8 to 9 nights. The average price of a nine-night trip to Abkhazia was about 32,000 rubles ($333.46) without a flight and roughly 77,000 rubles ($802.45) including a flight price. Prices for trips to the UAE grew by an average of 15% year-on-year this summer, with the average check for a weekly tour totaling 80,000 - 110,000 rubles ($833.72 - 1,146.36), according to ATOR.