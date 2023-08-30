Aviation watchdog redirects eleven flights due to restrictions in Moscow

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Eleven flights have been redirected to alternative airports because of restrictions in Moscow airports, according to a statement by the Federal Agency for Air Transport.

Currently all airports are operating normally.

"Early this morning, on August 30, 2023, in order to ensure the safety of flights of civilian aircraft, flights to Moscow airports Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo and Domodedovo, as well as to Zhukovsky airport, were temporarily restricted. Out of them, 11 passenger flights were redirected to backup airports," the aviation agency noted.

It added that following the lifting of restrictions on using airspace, the passengers on these flights will be taken to their destinations.

During the temporary restriction period, air crews, air traffic controllers and ground services were taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of flights.

Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said that overnight on Wednesday, a massive drone attack was attempted in the Central Federal District. One of the drones heading for Moscow was downed by air defense systems in the Ruzsky District.