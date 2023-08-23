MOEX Index moves to negative territory during evening session

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. The MOEX Russia Index with an additional code (iMOEX2) went down during the evening session, according to trading data.

As of 7:55 p.m. Moscow time the MOEX Index was trading at 3,143.83 points (-0.65%). As of 9:41 p.m. the MOEX Index plunged to 3,100.22 points (-2.02%), while by 10:15 p.m. it had slightly narrowed losses to 2% trading at 3,100.83 points.

Earlier reports said that an Embraer private jet heading from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport to St. Petersburg crashed in the Tver Region north of Moscow late on Wednesday. All ten people onboard were killed, according to preliminary data. Businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin was listed as a passenger, Russia’s Federal Agency for Air Transport said. The agency has launched an investigation into the crash.