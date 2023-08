MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. The Russian stock market has opened with mixed dynamics, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index gained 0.51% to 3,180.39 points. The RTS Index edged down by 0.03% to 1,057.24 points.

The dollar moved up by 0.42% to 94.72 rubles. The euro gained 0.58% to 102.95 rubles. The yuan adds 0.08% to 12.96 rubles.