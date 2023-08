MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. The value of the bitcoin dropped sharply during trading on Friday, reaching $25,392, the Coindesk platform said at 00:44 Moscow time.

As of 01:06 Moscow time, the bitcoin traded at $26,415. (-8.64%).

Bitcoin is a decentralized system of the eponymous cryptocurrency based on blockchain technology. It can be issued by any user who is a member of the system. The system concept was published in November 2008, but has exploded in popularity in recent years.