Japan’s import of grain from Russia grows by 5,679% in July — report

TOKYO, August 17. /TASS/. In July, 2023, Japan increase grain import from Russia by 5,679.4% compared to the same period of the previous year, says the report, published by the Ministry of Finance of Japan.

Meanwhile, Japan’s import of fish from Russia decreased by 35.3%. Japan also decreased its import of nonferrous ore by 93% and import of nonferrous metals by 69.5%. Japan’s import of steel decreased by 52.2%, while import of medical equipment decreased by 93.8%.

At the same time, Japan ramped up its export of medical products to Russia by 1,123.2% in July compared to the same period of 2022. It also increased its export of rubber by 248.5%, export of paper products by 45.3%, but reduced its export of plastics by 34.9% and steel by 94.3%.

Overall, TASS calculations indicate that the trade volume between Russia and Japan in July decreased by 51%, to approximately $715 million, compared to the same period of the last year. The trade volume decreased despite the 25% growth of Japanese export to Russia, caused by an abrupt spike of car shipment. One month before the ban on export of petrol and diesel cars with engine volume above 1.9L entered into effect, vehicle shipments grew nu 84% compared to last July and by 53% compared to the yearly average. This category contributes to about 73% of Japan’s overall export to Russia.

Japan’s overall import from Russia also fell significantly, by 69.6%, due to the decrease of import of Russian liquefied natural gas and coal, which contribute to about 60% of Russia’s overall export to Japan.