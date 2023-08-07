Turkey's new approach to grain deal may concern its 'package nature'— expert

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. The change in Turkey's approach to the implementation of the Black Sea Initiative will take into account the package nature of the agreement, which implies the fulfillment of Russian conditions as part of the deal. Amur Gadzhiyev, head of the Center for the Study of Modern Turkey, said this in an interview with TASS on Monday.

Earlier, the Turkish media reported that the republic plans to revise its approaches to the grain deal. In particular, the Hurriyet newspaper reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Turkey is expected on the last week of August, and the resumption of the grain deal will be on the agenda of negotiations.

According to the expert, the new approach implies thar the deal will be considered as a "package agreement," not in the way the West proposes: first we will resume the grain deal, and then we will think about how to fulfill Russian demands.

"Saying that it intends to change its approaches to the grain deal, Turkey means that the two parts of this agreement, the Istanbul agreements, should be considered as a package agreement, the implementation of one part is unacceptable without the implementation of the second part," the expert believes.

The analyst is sure that the window of opportunity to restore the deal remains, and this is confirmed by the very fact of continuing the dialogue on this topic.

​​​​​"Since the Russian authorities nevertheless provided Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan with such an opportunity, then most likely Erdogan has a chance," he said.

"If Erdogan manages to convince the West to fulfill the requirements that were put forward by Russia and which are written in the second part of the package agreement of the grain deal, that is, there is a chance of resuming this Black Sea grain initiative," he added.

In turn, Boris Dolgov, a leading researcher at the Center for Arab and Islamic Studies, believes that Turkey, for the sake of a grain deal, can offer Russia economic preferences.

"Turkey will give some guarantees that Russia's conditions for participation in the grain deal will be met. But this depends not only on Turkey. First of all, on Western countries and on the Ukrainian regime. Perhaps Turkey will offer some new conditions, some preferences to Russia in economic terms," he said.

Nevertheless, the expert considers the guarantees of the fulfillment of Russian conditions to be paramount for the restoration of the grain deal. Dolgov admitted that under certain circumstances, the resumption of the deal in the form in which it existed is possible. "To what extent these guarantees are effective and feasible, whether it is possible to rely on them, this should be decided by the Russian leadership," the expert summed up.

The grain deal ceased on July 18. Russia notified Turkey, Ukraine and the UN of its objection to the extension. Earlier Putin noted that the terms of the deal with Russia were not met, despite the efforts of the UN, because Western countries were not going to keep their promises. The Russian leader repeatedly pointed out that most of the Ukrainian grain was exported to the Western states, while the main goal of the deal is to supply of grain to needy countries, including African ones, which was not implemented.