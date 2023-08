MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. The euro exchange rate rose above 102 rubles for the first time since July 20, 2023, during currency trading on the Moscow Exchange on Wednesday.

As of 12:05 Moscow time, the euro exchange rate grew by 0.87% and reached 102.06 rubles.

By 12:20 Moscow time, the euro rate was 101.96 rubles. (+0.78%). In the meantime, the dollar rate added 0.58%, rising to 92.86 rubles, while the yuan rate rose by 0.66%, to 12.923 rubles.