Hainan's Haikou accounted for 37% of province's foreign trade in January-June

HAIKOU /China/, July 27. /TASS/. The administrative center of Hainan, the city of Haikou, recorded export and import volume of 42.56 billion yuan ($5.97 billion at the current exchange rate) in the first half of the year, accounting for 37% of the province's foreign trade turnover. This was reported by Haikou Daily newspaper with reference to the regional customs department.

According to official data, Haikou's key partners included the European Union, the United States and members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in January-June. Trade volume between them and the city totaled 6.27 billion yuan ($879 million, up 36.6%), 4.47 billion yuan ($627 million, down 15.7%) and 4.38 billion yuan ($614 million, up 48.8%) respectively.

Haikou's imports of cosmetics, one of the key products Hainan purchases overseas, fell 19.3% year-on-year in the first half of the year, according to the department. At the same time, imports of electromechanical products increased by 40.9% and agricultural products by 18.2%.

Haikou accounts for approximately one third of Hainan's gross regional product. This city of 2.8 million people is the main cultural and economic center of the province, actively developing cooperation with other countries. It serves as a major international transportation hub, capable of handling several million containers annually. In accordance with the Chinese government's plan, a large cluster of headquarters and representative offices of several multinational companies is being formed here.