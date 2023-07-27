Gazprom plans to start production of hydrocarbons in Algeria in 2026

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. Gazprom plans to start the production of hydrocarbons at the El Assel area in Algeria in 2026, Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov said in an interview with TASS on the eve of the Russia-Africa summit.

"We also discussed Gazprom’s operations in the country. In 2026, the company plans to start the production of hydrocarbons at the El Assel area," he said.

Overall, Russia and Algeria agreed to expand the presence of Russian companies in gas production projects in Algeria, the minister added.

Gazprom and Algeria’s state oil and gas corporation Sonatrach jointly develop the El Assel area in the country. Gazprom International is the operator of the project at the geological exploration stage. Gazprom’s share in the project totals 49%, while Sonatrach holds 51%.

