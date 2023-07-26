Central Bank sees circulation of counterfeit money plummet by half in Russia in Q2 2023

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. The amount of counterfeit money detected in the Russian banking system plummeted by 51.96% in the second quarter of this year in annual terms, the Bank of Russia said on Wednesday.

"In the second quarter of 2023, 3,068 counterfeit notes issued by the Bank of Russia were found in the banking system of the Russian Federation, which is 51.96% lower than in the like period of 2022 (6,387)," the regulator said.

According to the Bank of Russia, 2,119 fake 5,000-ruble notes, 632 fake 1,000 -ruble notes, and 185 fake 2,000-ruble notes were found in the reporting period. The number of 200-ruble counterfeit notes was the lowest, just one of them. At the same time, fifty four forged 10-ruble coins and twelve forged 5-ruble coins were found.

The largest number of counterfeit notes was found in the Central Federal District.

In total, 350 fake foreign banknotes were found in the second quarter of 2023, including 79 in April, 113 in May and 158 in June. Counterfeit US dollars made up the majority (330). Sixteen counterfeit euro notes, three fake yuan notes, and one fake Ukrainian hryvnia were found.