Belarus-Russia trade turnover rises by 20% in five months of 2023

EKATERINBURG, July 13. /TASS/. The trade turnover between Belarus and Russia increased by 20% in the five months of 2023 year-on-year, Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Pyotr Parkhomchik told TASS on Thursday.

"Over the past year, we have achieved unprecedented trade turnover between Belarus and Russia, surpassing the $50 bln mark for the first time. In the first five months of this year, trade turnover has increased by 20%. Our trade turnover reflects the progressive resolution of issues related to import substitution," he stated.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said earlier at the meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Roman Golovchenko that the mutual trade turnover between Russia and Belarus gained 12% over 2022 and continues growing. "Despite the sanction pressure of the collective West, our trade and economic cooperation is developing proactively. Last year, our mutual trade turnover had an upsurge by 12% and was over three trillion Russian rubles ($36.7 bln) or 111 bln Belarusian rubles," Mishustin said. "The trade volume gained 11% more in January - April and totaled more than a trillion Russian rubles ($12.22 bln) or almost 40 bln Belarusian rubles," the Russian Prime Minister added.