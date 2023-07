MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. The average level of achievement of indicators on Russia’s national projects totals almost 99%, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

"The average level of achievement of national projects’ indicators is 98.95%," he said.

The assessment methodology is based on three principles: all events spelled out at strategic sessions as ways of implementing national projects, finances and feedback on national projects, PM noted.