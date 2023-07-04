Ruble weakening to prompt key rate increase by Bank of Russia – experts

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Ruble weakening to 85-90 rubles per dollar will force the Central Bank to raise the key rate at the forthcoming Board meeting and take a tougher stance in the future, Igor Rapokhin from SberCIB Investment Research said on Tuesday.

The ruble lost more than 8% against the dollar and 6% against the yuan since June 9, when the latest Board meeting of the Central Bank was held. SberCIB Investment Research revises upward the key rate forecast for 2023 in view of the recent developments and expects it to grow to 8.5% as early as in September - October.

The ruble rate will prompt the Bank of Russia to toughen its monetary policy, Natalya Lavrova from BCS Investment World said. According to company’s estimates, the key rate may grow by 25 basis points in the third and the fourth quarters of this year.