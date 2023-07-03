Russia-China Expo to spotlight development of eight economic sectors — consul general

YEKATERINBURG, July 3. /TASS/. The participants of the 7th Russia-China Expo that will be held in Russia’s Yekaterinburg on July 10-13, will discuss the development of eight key areas in the two countries’ economies, China’s Consul General in Yekaterinburg Cui Shaochun told TASS.

"Under the main theme of the 7th Expo ‘New impetus for Sino-Russian practical cooperation,’ exhibits will include several areas - modern agriculture, local cooperation, industrial cooperation, high-quality consumption and more, covering eight key sectors of the Sino-Russian economy," he said.

Amid the expansion of Sino-Russian relations, Chinese companies are highly interested in the Russian market, suggesting that economic and trade cooperation between the two countries complement each other very well, Cui Shaochun said. "Among major Chinese companies [to be present at] the 7th Expo are Dongfeng Motor, Changan Auto, Jinzhou Port, China’s largest tissue company Zhongshun Jierou Paper, logistics company Zhejiang Safe, Poly International Exhibition and many more," he said.

The 7th Russia-China Expo will take place at the site of the Innoprom-2023 international industrial exhibition.